Pnrr, Italy relaunches: more debt money requested: hoard of 77 billion

The government raise on Pnrrnot just i 209 billion already guaranteed by Europe but stopped due to the difficulties of carrying out the projects. The executive of centre-right has in fact decided to request others and draw on a treasure of the EU from 77 billion for the green projects: The Repower Eu. At the end of March from Rome as from other European capitals – reads the Messaggero – a letter left for the EU Commission: Italy books one new portion of European funds for the recovery. loans. In other words, debts, albeit at more advantageous rates than the public debt. Palazzo Chigi, under the direction of EU Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto, is a fundraising to finance the Repower Eu, the additional chapter of the Pnrr intended for projects against the dear-energy and for the ecological transition.

For the most part, the new plan”greens” of the EU Commission – continues Il Messaggero – will draw from loan share of the Pnrr which so far the Member States have not asked for themselves, preferring to collect only non-repayable loans, unlike Italy which with the government Conte-bis has booked the entire amount of available loans, approx 120 billion euros. At the moment, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo explained on Monday Gentilonithe hoard of unused loans amounts to 77 billion. EU countries have until the end of August to decide whether to request the respective shares or leave them in the common safe. Well, Italy is among the countries that have chosen to activate this option. Although, he guaranteed yesterday Dense from the House, unlike other states (Greece has asked for loans of 5 billion euros), Rome he gave no figures exact.

