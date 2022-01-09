Pnrr, the calls for digital are coming

The Department for Digital Transformation confirms that it will soon publish the calls for tenders on the Italy 1 giga, Schools and Connected Health plans, as planned. This was reported by Mitd in reference to press reports.

But the first races of Colao’s digital revolution fail

For now, however, the digital revolution is still waiting. La Stampa writes “the first tender of the” Strategy for ultra-broadband “, dedicated to the smaller islands, has failed. But it is not the only one. Also the” Maas4Italy – Mobility as a Service “call, which must redesign mobility in sustainable and digital sense, has not found interested parties and has now been published again (tomorrow the new deadline). And to say that the first mission of the NRP, or “Digitization, innovation, competitiveness, culture”, can count on 49.86 billion euro, – of which 40.32 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility and 8.74 billion from the Government Fund -, which however are currently at a standstill “.