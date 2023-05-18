The majority of high school students do not know the contents of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, but when informed, about half believe that investments in research and health should be invested. These are the main results of the research ‘Young people under 20 and the Pnrr’ presented today at the Politecnico di Milano, at the closing event of the third edition of Fattore J, the project by the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia, the pharmaceutical company from Johnson & Johnson, created to raise awareness of high school girls and boys throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice of responsible behavior for the well-being and health of all.

The path of Fattore J – explains the pharmaceutical company in a note – which has reached, to date, over 200 thousand young people, through online and face-to-face training meetings, and has involved over 26 thousand secondary school students. During the day, awards were also held for the Fattore J ‘Health for the future’ contest. Thanks to the network of schools that have joined Fattore J over the years, it has been possible to launch a research, elaborated by the Milan Polytechnic, which saw the participation of 460 students between the ages of 14 and 20 from all over Italy on the meaning of the Pnrr and the expectations of young people about the priorities of the plan.

From the data – reads the note – it emerges that 70% of students do not know the contents of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), but once informed, almost 50% consider it important to support the recovery of Italy and over 40% stress the need for it to be used responsibly. With respect to the destination of investments, almost 50% identify research and health as priorities, followed by ecological transition, digitalisation, competitiveness and culture. These general values ​​restore, on the part of the students, an attitude of trust in research and interest in the challenges in the scientific field. The majority believes that the medicine of the future must first of all be technologically advanced to offer ever more personalized and effective and ‘proximity’ solutions, more widespread and capable of guaranteeing greater equity in access to treatment. Finally, have a greater availability of specialists and health workers.

“In my role as delegate for diversity and inclusion – says Mara Tanelli, delegate of the Rector of the Politecnico di Milano for diversity and inclusion – I am particularly happy with this collaboration of the University in the project, which is based on sharing of values ​​such as attention to the new generations and their active involvement in issues of great importance, in which we also strongly believe” .

“I express deep appreciation and admiration for this third edition of the J Factor project – More trust, more health, more future – adds Elena Lucchini, Councilor for Family, Social Solidarity, Disability and Equal Opportunities of the Lombardy Region – You have chosen to work alongside of educational institutions to promote and support confidence in the future of high school girls and boys and to stimulate in them the passion, determination and will to build a better, healthy world, also thanks to scientific progress. For our Region – he continues – the alliance between the solid social network of the non-profit, public institutions and private companies is the strategy to ensure the success of awareness programs and concretely support patient associations. Solidarity is the pillar of our community. The Lombardy Region – concludes the councilor – is every day at the service of its citizens, of the needs and aspirations of each individual and knows that only together with you new generations will we be able to improve the quality of life of all by building shared and sustainable progress “.

After having organized a tour of 14 awareness-raising and discussion stages with students and over 20 online training appointments in the schools of various Italian cities including Turin, Palermo, Padua, Rome, today’s meeting in Milan – informs Janssen – represents a further interactive moment with young people to talk about the future, new opportunities and innovation with various interlocutors from the world of education, scientific research and institutions. “In recent decades – declares Mario Sturion, managing director of Janssen Italia – the progress of science has become increasingly evident, in many therapeutic areas, and has led to a significant improvement in the quality and life expectancy of millions of patients, changing the course of until recently fatal diseases. At Janssen – he continues – we are ready to continue to dialogue and collaborate with all the players in the system, primarily with the institutions, and to develop strategic partnerships with various realities, so as to contribute to the construction of a healthy country, through scientific innovation and the commitment to the new frontiers of healthcare, such as precision medicine which will guarantee great benefits for patients and for the whole system”.

The event was also an opportunity to award the winners of the Fattore J contest which saw 500 students from 42 Italian schools work on their concept of ‘health for the future’ to create real communication campaigns and represent the their perspective on ‘health of the future’ through different techniques from podcasting, video making, graphics and writing, learned during the school year thanks to practical sessions. Among over 50 entries received from 60 teams, today the list of 12 nominations was presented in the four categories in the competition: podcast, video, graphics and writing (3 teams per category).

“For Fattore J – underlines Mirta Michilli, general director of the Digital World Foundation – the multisectoral network has always worked to put research and health issues at the center with great rigor. Important and different subjects have combined their efforts, such as institutions local and central schools and schools from all over Italy, whom I thank for being present again today, just as I like to underline the role of Janssen professionals – he adds – who, in local events, shared skills, life stories and stories of inspiration for children, interpreting the relevant volunteering in an original way For us this project has an important purpose and that is to humanize research but also disease, increase awareness and attention to prevention, make human and close to children and to cure girls, but also to strengthen a conscious and constructive attitude in the face of the disease”.

The four winning teams of the 2023 contest were decreed in the presence of the jury, made up of: Paolo Iabichino, advertising writer, creative director; Andrea Farinet, president of the Progress Advertising Foundation; Federico Taddia, author, radio and TV host as experts in the world of communication, and by Stefania Vallone, general secretary of Walce onlus, and Andrea Tomasini, national councilor of Apmarr, representing the large network of patient associations that have supported Fattore J since the first edition .