“A health care that is closer to people, by putting back roots in the territories, is the first choice we make and to achieve this goal we need reforms and investments”. She said it on Minister of Health, Roberto Speranzaat the hearing in the Chamber’s Social Affairs Commission on the state of implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr).

“Our basic choice is to start again from the territories, from the needs of the people and from the health needs expressed by the communities and from these needs to derive objectives, organizational models and the necessary expenditure”.

“The plan sent to the European Commission it arose from a context analysis that highlighted some limitations and difficulties of ours National Health Service that are not born with Covid. The pandemic has made at least three pre-existing limitations even more evident: the accumulated delay in adapting our NHS to a changed demographic and epidemiological context, the digital deficit of Italian healthcare and the growth in inequality of access to essential levels of assistance “. Hope explained.

“We are a country that is aging and getting sick more – added the minister – and that is why there has been an explosion of chronic diseases” which had the effect of “developing significant pressure on hospitals. during a too long season of cuts that weakened the roots of our local health care “.

“Here I am announcing an important news that I consider very relevant for the future of our NHS. Thanks to a fruitful collaboration with the Minister for Cohesion Mara Carfagna, other resources, again of European origin, will be added: approximately 625 million. Italy for the first time in its history it will have funded a national health operational plan by the European Commission: it is 625 million for the health of our South“. These funds for the National Health Operational Plan” are added to the funds for the health of the NRP “. Objective” to combat health poverty in the 7 Southern Regions that have greater difficulties in providing assistance services, especially to the more vulnerable “, added the minister, illustrating the National Plan aimed at the Southern Regions, divided into 4 intervention priorities.

The first is “the combating health poverty“, to improve access to health and social and health services by people in these conditions, also with the free provision of class C drugs and extra-Lea medical devices. The actions envisaged in this area are the strengthening of institutional partnerships and with the third sector for the identification and localization of the target population, the emergence and qualification of health needs; the strengthening of the capacity of health and socio-health services to respond to health needs with low-threshold access, also through the activation of proximity Centers against health poverty and outreaching; the implementation of health education actions aimed at empowering the most vulnerable groups, also through the activation of communities (community representatives, associations, cultural mediators ).

Among the priorities, the minister explained, there is also the “gender medicinewith the strengthening of the network of family clinics, their functional structural strengthening and their networking with the other health and social assistance services of the territory, for the identification and the current of integrated assistance paths attentive to the differences of gender “. And again, explained Speranza,” I will particularly insist on oncological screening, a terrain on which the South has paid a delay over the years and on which we finally have new resources “. Another priority” mental health“, objective” the strengthening of the Mental Health Departments for the effective care of patients with psychological distress or mental disorder, also in collaboration with the integrated system of interventions and social services and with the third sector, aimed at recovering autonomy personal, social and work.

“A hub community house for every 40-50 thousand inhabitants with medical and nursing assistance, and the studies of general practitioners who will be spoke of the community houses. The goal is by 2026 to bring home care to 10% for over 65 “. The Minister of Health also stressed the importance of telemedicine “on which we invest 1 billion euros”.

“We have decided to sign an institutional development contract (CIS) with each region and autonomous province which will be accompanied by a specific operational plan. The regions are currently compiling intervention forms “, in relation to the identification of sites,” and by 28 February the project forms for 1,350 community houses, 400 community hospitals, 600 operational centers are uploaded to the national platform. territorial (Cot), 3,100 new large equipment that replace those over 5 years old, 280 Dea digitization interventions and over 300 to make our hospitals safe and sustainable. The CIS will be signed by the Regions by May 31, and the relative milestone by June 30. It involves about 6 thousand interventions, it is an ambitious challenge but within our reach “.

“We invest 50 million euros to give new impetus to the use ofartificial intelligence in patient care. Physician support services will be developed to conduct medical history and arrive at diagnosis. The system will provide information and suggestions that are not binding but precious “, continued the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in a hearing in the Chamber’s Social Affairs Commission on the state of implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr).

“A significant investment of the NRP aims at enhancing the skills of health professionals”. “All the documents for the financing of an additional 900 scholarships for general medicine have been prepared. Over the next few months, the procedures for the completion of another two training cycles will be activated for a total of 2,700 scholarships for a total amount of € 101.9 million “. Thus Speranza adding that” in order to overcome the training funnel, deeds have been defined for the financing of a further 4,200 additional specialist medical training contracts “.

“We must work through a new national collective agreement to break the substantial distance that exists today between the work of the general practitioner and the rest of the National Health Service.” A “point of weakness because the doctor feels alone if he is disconnected from the NHS and the NHS is in turn weaker”. The Minister of Health concluded, reporting that “working with Regions and trade unions of general medicine” is being done to this end.