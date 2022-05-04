All the resources assigned by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to the 394 Fund were reserved by the companies. Therefore, the operational portal closes due to total absorption of the available funds: 1.2 billion euros. This was announced by Simest, a company of the Cdp Group for the internationalization of Italian companies. ” The phase of receiving applications, which began on October 28 and is expected to end on May 10, is therefore successfully concluded in advance ”, reads a note.

” The response from southern companies was very positive, sending requests for financing equal to approximately 500 million euros, thus higher than the ‘reserve’ of 480 million dedicated to them. Applications submitted by companies up to 2.10 pm today, May 3, 2022, will be examined by the facilitation committee in compliance with the chronological order of arrival, of the so-called ‘South Reserve’ and according to the financial resources available.

Last year, the PNRR assigned to the 394 Fund, which Simest manages in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1.2 billion euros of EU Next Generation European resources to be distributed through subsidized loans (currently 0.051%) and with a non-repayable share of up to 25%. Particular attention was paid to the South to whose businesses 40% of the resources are reserved, 480 million, and which have access to a non-repayable co-financing share of up to 40%.