Sensational note on the MIT Pnrr document

“Since none of the ministers were ashamed to sign such a law, we are ashamed to publish the Annex and we limit ourselves to publishing the coordinated text (already more than enough to cause gastric ulcers in readers)”. Thus reads a sensational note added in red font, in an extract from the Official Gazette of 30 July 2021 relating to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr). This is a criticism, currently anonymous, but which is published on the website of the Ministry of Transport, as reported by Open and Libero Quotidiano.

The yellow of the author and of the upload

“Given the dates, could it have been changed later?” You ask for Open. “There is an oddity, and it is that relating to a document of July 2021 uploaded to the files folder of the ministry of the month of October 2021: in the url we read the date” 2021-10 “. So what can it mean? “That document may have been created and modified on the same day by the same person – or at least by the same office – of the State Printing and Mint Institute,” explains Open. The file is among other things editable by anyone. “The author should be searched within the offices of the State Printing and Mint Institute. It remains to be seen why he was uploaded to the MIT website in October”, he concludes.