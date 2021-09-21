Pnnr, danger of illegal infiltrations: the alarm from Giannini, Lamorgese and Draghi

Recovery and the underworld: the risk of infiltration, suspicious raids and illegal actions is around the corner. The warning comes from the stage of the “Law Enforcement Forum“, a two-day confrontation between the leaders of the police forces of 24 European countries to identify the more effective contrast strategies against any possible and eventual criminal aggression against the funds of the Next Generation Eu.

To open the proceedings, the police chief Lamberto Giannini, who stated: “The pandemic represented a serious moment of crisis but now it can and must be transformed into an opportunity for growth and innovation, a historic opportunity for the country and its law enforcement system”, said Giannini.

“This is a passage that I would define as historical also for the police forces. On the model of the Casa, the Committee for strategic anti-terrorism analysis, in Italy we have set up an analysis and monitoring body capable not only of reading the data of criminal aggression but to interpret any symptom or signal: it is essential to strengthen the prevention work in order to generate timely alerts of any criminal infiltration attempt. We must accompany the PNRR from the beginning, intervening late would mean disregarding the needs and expectations of society“explained the police chief.

Also guest at the event Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese who expressed the same concern: “The support and revitalization measures put in place by the European Union to deal with the crisis triggered by the Covid emergency raise a strong alarm for the possible invasive interest of the mafias”, reiterated the minister.

“Around the time of the pandemic, he recalled Lamorgese, the crimes that have experienced a growth are those related to the web: organized crime has shown that it is ready to seize the opportunities offered by the crisis “, in an attempt to” infiltrate the healthy economy “to the point of” replacing “it. The task of the police forces, concluded the owner of the Interior Ministry, is that of “intercepting, preventing and combating the new criminal forms that have matured in this economic context, modifying where necessary its modus operandi”.

Finally, also the Premier Draghi he spent words of fear regarding the issue, reaffirming the commitment by the state to counter any possible irregularities. “The arrival of the funds of the Next generation Eu is a great challenge for all European countries and in particular for Italy”, said Draghi. “There credibility of our institutions and the future of our economy depend on the ability to spend these funds well and honestly Italy is determined to prevent and repress any attempt at fraud and infiltration criminal to protect citizens, businesses and the EU “, concluded the premier.