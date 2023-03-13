Pnrr, monitoring projects and data is increasingly difficult

At the state general accounting (Rgs) the independent foundation Openpolislast February, has required for the second time to be able to access the deeds on the national recovery plan And resilience (Pnrr). As can be read from the Openpolis website, the Rgs replies that updated data will be published in correspondence with the government report to the parliament on the implementation of the Pnrr, announced for April. Above all, the foundation assumes that if it is not specified which data is referred to and if the government already has the requested information on the projects but does not publish it, it this is a serious lack of transparency. If, on the other hand, the information available today is only that of Italy tomorrow, to which the answer refers us, it means that there is a strong difficulty in data collection.

Pnrr, the data presented so far by the government to parliament are not complete

There independent foundation Openpolis continues and explains that almost a year after the first generalized right of access to obtain data and documents of public interest held by the administrations, both the‘executive driven by Melons and previously from Dragons, they never provided an answer. So civil society, journalists and any interested citizen can only access data that is already public. Information that is nowhere near enough to monitor the implementation of a crucial program such as the Pnrr, which deploys such a large sum of resources. They also replied that generic “data” – it is not clear which ones – will be updated “in conjunction” with the government’s report to parliament, which usually deals only with deadlines and measures, not with projects.

On the projects, continues Openpolis, the only source available today are the open data of Italy tomorrow, to which reference is made in the answer. However, these data are updated as of December 31, 2021 and greatly underestimate the number of ongoing projects. Based on the response from the Rgs, if the information available is that published, we must therefore assume that to date in Italy no one has a complete picture of how is the Pnrr going. One therefore wonders how it was possible for the government to recently approve a decree law to restructure the governance that regulates the plan. In addition to declaring that by April he will send a request for revision of the Pnrr to Brussels.

Speak about PNRR does not mean only refer to funds that will arrive in Italybut knowing which infrastructures, services and projects which, if not implemented, would leave our country at a disadvantage compared to the rest of Europe.

