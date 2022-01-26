Recovery Plan, the intervention takes place on two aspects: prices based on auction and in progress

Enrico Giovannini, Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, opens up the possibility of implementing changes to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, in the face of expensive energy and the generalized increase in prices that is knocking out more and more businesses and households ( click here to learn more ). “The builders are right to complain about theprice increase, but the government is aware of this, it has already intervened twice in 2021, while in the decree approved by the Council of Ministers last week and which is about to go to the Official Journal, new price adjustment mechanisms of award “.

He declares it in an interview with Corriere della Sera the Minister of Infrastructure and sustainable mobility Enrico Giovannini, who notes that the intervention takes place on two aspects: “The first is that of auction prices. The rule provides that l‘Istat make a survey of the prices of materials and that, by April, subject to agreement with the conference of the Regions, and issue guidelines on the definition of regional price lists. The second involves a price adjustment mechanism in progress much less penalizing for businesses. Today the increase in prices is absorbed up to 10% by the same company and for the possible excess the State intervenes by recognizing only half. Now with these decree parameters are reviewed in favor of companies “.

The modalities “we are defining them in these hours” but “the the deductible payable by companies is significantly reduced. And for any excess part, the contracting authority will absorb a much higher share of the increase. In addition, the price revision mechanism must be specified in each call, which is now optional “, explains the minister. There will be no additional allocation but” existing budget items will be used, which will be strengthened if necessary “. And he underlines:”For now, we are intervening with a clear improvement of the rules in favor of businesses. And we plan to review the issue with the enabling law on the revision of the Code of Contracts, by June. But it is not certain that prices will continue to increase at these rates or remain at current levels “.

And on the possibility of non-temporary inflation, and the risk of grounding the projects of the RecoveryGiovannini replies: “I remember that the Next generation Eu, like the rest of the European budget, down contains a automatic annual resource review mechanism linked to inflation, with a ceiling of 2%. Furthermore, if exceptional conditions are met, the European Council can evaluate by 2022 any proposals to revise the national NRPs. We will see how it goes in the coming months “.

“But it should be remembered that the phenomenon we are talking about does not only concern Italy, because the increase in the prices of raw materials for construction, from iron to steel to wood, it is an international phenomenon. Finally, as regards Italy, alongside the NRP the government has provided for a complementary plan financed with national resources, in addition to the items already foreseen in the budget laws for investments. In case of need, therefore, there is room for evaluating how to intervene “, concludes the Minister of Infrastructures.

Meanwhile, the European Union is asking Italy continuity in government action. Between the pages of The print the EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hans, declares: “We would like the PNRR money was well spent“.

Then, speaking on the issues of the Pact, Hans states: “We need a adaptation of the current criteria of the Covenant“carrying out” a kind of stress test for all public finances in order to identify the strengths and weaknesses of individual cases “assuming” a tailor-made road map“why” we have seen that, in the event of a crisis, countries with less debt have more weapons to help their economies and their societies“and” relying on the current situation of low interest rates could be dangerous. ”

“For this reason, I believe, concludes the European Budget Commissioner, that our goal should be to have sound public finances. Debt must be reduced albeit in a realistic way. Through compliance with a procedure between the States, but strictly applied by the Commission “.

READ ALSO:

Pnrr, complaint from the Puglia region: “It manages all of Rome, we are cut off”

Stability pact, hawk-Southern countries war: “Growth first. No, we need rigor”

EU, alarm on Italian accounts. Dombrovskis: “Public spending is growing too much”