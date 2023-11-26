The objective of having at least one place for every three children within two years is disappearing

One hundred thousand fewer new nursery places, partly to be recovered with national funds, but almost 3 billion recovered from the total defunding proposed by the Government between urban regeneration (2 of the original 3.3 billion) and integrated urban plans (900 million out of 2.49 billion). But the first part, that on nursery schools, is defined by Repubblica as “the great promise betrayed, in the country where places in nursery schools – ISTAT notes – are only enough for 28% of children”.

The Pnrr, explains Repubblica, “aimed to exceed the European target of 33% by the end of 2025, thus making up for the accumulated delay and launching Italy towards the next objective: 45%, in 2030. And instead the surrender of the Meloni government. Certified in the review of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan which received the green light from the European Commission. There where it is written that Italy is committed to creating 150 thousand new places, one hundred thousand less than the final target which had already been reduced in recent months, from 264,480 to 250 thousand”.

According to Repubblica, the cut “keeps the South away from the North”, given that the South will pay more for the opposite. “Starting from Campania, which today is able to accommodate only 11.7% (Istat data) of children in the 0-2 year age group in nursery schools, the lowest percentage in Italy. Even lower (6.5%) according to Svimez’s calculations. Here, in the South which risks further detachment from the rest of the country, inflation has been felt more than elsewhere”, among the first culprits of the disappointment regarding kindergartens.

