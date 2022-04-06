Pnrr, projects worth 1 billion euros presented to repopulate and regenerate 250 Italian villages from a social, cultural and economic point of view

In Pnrr projects have been presented by 1 billion euros for the relaunch of 250 Italian villages. Specifically, 420 million euros are allocated to 21 small centers identified by Regions and Autonomous Provinces for cultural, social and economic regeneration due to depopulation through new infrastructures and services for culture and tourism as well as new technologies such as broadband. Another 580 million will go to at least 229 historic villages selected through a public tender at the level of municipalities.

“Twenty-one extraordinary villages will come back to life – said the Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini – A virtuous mechanism wanted by the Ministry of Culture has led the regions to identify ambitious projects that will give new vocations to wonderful places. We have to run on the PNRR, there is a stringent time schedule and we are respecting it “.

The winning villages are:

Abruzzo, Rocca Calascio (Aq)

Basilicata, Monticchio Bagni (Pz)

Calabria, Gerace (Rc)

Campania, Sanza (Sa)

Emilia Romagna, Campolo (Bo)

Friuli Venezia Giulia, Borgo Castello (Go)

Lazio, Trevinano (Vt)

Liguria, Borgo Castello (Sv)

Lombardy, Livemmo (Bs)

Marche, Montalto delle Marche (Ap)

Molise, Pietrabbondante (Is)

Piedmont, Elva (Cn)

Apulia, Accadia (Fg)

Sardinia, Ulassai (Nu)

Sicily, Borgo a Cunziria (Ct)

Tuscany, Village of Castelnuovo in Avane (Ar)

Umbria, Cesi (Tr)

Aosta Valley, Fontainemore (Ao)

Veneto, Recoaro Terme (Vi)

Autonomous Province of Trento, Palù del Fersina (Tn)

Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Stelvio (Bz)

Read also:

“Center-right, premier who gets the most votes?” We’ll see … “Tajani freezes FdI

Generali, Pellicioli against Caltagirone: his plan is unachievable

Cacciari: “If we continue like this, war breaks out in Europe”

Pyongyang ready to eliminate Seoul with nuclear weapons. Word of Kim Yo jong

Unrecognizable Madonna on TikTok. Emancipated or victim? Split fans. PHOTO

Ukraine, wedding in the Kharkiv subway, photos in the deserted streets. VIDEO

Generali Italia and Confindustria: partnership for cybersecurity

Autostrade, primacy in Bologna for innovation and sustainability

SEA and DHL Express: flight with food aid for Ukraine has started