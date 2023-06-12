Genoa – «Fitto is right, it is necessary to know the effective spending capacity of the single regions to avoid a rain of money and to give resources to those who really know how to spend them». The Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti shares the government’s moves on the Pnrr, an instrument “meritorious but in some parts also unrealistic, and steeped in environmentalist rhetoric”.

Governor, Minister Fitto explained that the Pnrr money will go to the Regions only in the face of a list of precise objectives and a time schedule. What do you think?

«Let’s start with two preliminary considerations. It is not the first time that the government manages European funds in a coordinated way. Indeed, in the past there have been examples of much more stringent and centralized management of programming, such as at the time of the control room of the Gentiloni government. Then there is a second theme».

Which?

“Faced with the need to spend a gigantic amount of European funds, the minister wants to know the effective spending capacity of the individual regions, because the results of the previous programming led to spending about half of the money that could have been used”.

The government is considering moving some projects to instruments that have longer reporting times, such as the cohesion funds. Is it a correct way?

«The government asks us which projects can be completed in the coming months, which ones can be completed in 2026, in order to use the resources of the Pnrr, and which ones have a horizon of 2029, in order to include them in the programming of the cohesion and development funds . It is an efficient system, which goes in the direction I have always hoped for: not raining money but giving resources to those who really know how to spend them, to avoid a paradox».

What paradox?

«That those who manage to spend 100% of the resources entrusted to them have less money than they could spend, and instead those who have more resources are unable to use them, causing serious damage to the country. Instead, Fitto’s path seems to me to be consistent with the needs of the country».

John Toti

But Fitto also says that it was necessary to discuss changes to the Pnrr two years ago, at the time of the Draghi government, which she supported.

«The Pnrr is a meritorious plan but in some ways also unrealistic. For example, it does not finance anything concerning rubber, in a continent that 70% still moves like this. It is a very advanced plan but it suffers from a certain environmentalist rhetoric, the same one that leads the European Union to want to eliminate all cars with internal combustion engines in a few years. On this the Draghi government, but the previous or current one also applies, did not have many arrows in its bow to change this approach. On the ecological transition there is a hyper-ideological vision in the Pnrr, in the face of choices that are questionable: on hydrogeological instability, for example, Liguria received only 20 million euros. Something resembling nothingness.”

You explained that Liguria would have a list of works and interventions ready to go: what projects are these?

«On water purification, for example, we have many projects ready for Andora, the Cinque Terre, Chiavari. And then the renewal of the water network: we have covers only for the west, but all the Ligurian aqueducts, like all the Italian ones, need to be redone. And, again, coastal defense: we can finance everything that is left out of the loans received from the first Conte government, in 2019, after the storm. Or the spillway of Santa Margherita».

Is it realistic to imagine that Italy will lose part of the Pnrr funding?

“The question is ill-posed, in my opinion. The Pnrr consists partly of non-repayable resources, partly of loans. It’s not a bad thing not to use a piece of it and go into debt a little less. If anything, the problem is that it provides for investment costs but not for the functioning of the works. He gives us the money to buy the microwave oven but without a euro to pay for the electricity. For example, health facilities are multiplying in the territories but then leave the costs of training personnel to national governments ».

However, the controversy on the subject continues.

“They are controversies from not very diligent students, from a piece of Italian politics that does not know the issues thoroughly”.