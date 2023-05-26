Minister Fitto at the Trento Film Festival: “Delays on the Pnrr? There’s no hurry”

“The government is working on changing the Pnrr as are the other countries”. This was stated by the Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto during the Trento Economics Festival. And, intercepted by Affaritaliani.itthe minister does not want to hear about delays on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“Only four countries have submitted the amendment. The deadline is August 31st and we are working hard on it. The Pnrr Italian it is the most important in Europe with 190 billion euros of resources. The work is progressing credibly and suggests that we can achieve the desired results,” he said Dense.

But that is not all. The minister then explains: “It would be wrong to ask every single Italian ministry for an answer on specific issues. Next week we will present our first semi-annual report. There is no deadline, no mandatory deadline”.

And about being aligned, Dense thunders: “We had several meetings with each minister. The differences are not made by the relationships between the various ministries, but by the resources assigned. There are different needs for further study”.

“I often feel with the EU Commissioner Gentiloni, there is an excellent climate of collaboration”, reassures Fitto. “We have the regulatory deadline for August 31st. We are working to get the job done, but you have to be careful because sometimes doing things too quickly leads to mistakes.”

“And as she also said several times the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniour visual horizon is that of June 2026, we must therefore think in these terms”, adds the minister.

