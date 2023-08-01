Pnrr, Fitto: “The right path is the confrontation with the European Council”

The government has faced a “complex and multifaceted” task to resolve the issues related to National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), finally also obtaining a “public appreciation” from the European Commission. These words were expressed by the minister Raffaele Fittoresponsible for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, during his speech on the subject in the House of Representatives.

After months of controversy, last week Brussels gave the green light to the proposals presented by the government concerning both the approval of the third installment with some modifications, and the fourth installment. The minister stressed that this is a sign that constant dialogue with the European Union is producing positive results and the government intends to continue on this path. Dense discussion will continue PNRR in the Senate at 5 p.m.

