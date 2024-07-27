Pnrr: at Palazzo Chigi control room with Meloni

The meeting of the control room for the PNRR was held in the Sala Verde of Palazzo Chigi, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. On the agenda of the meeting, convened by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto, the report on the state of implementation of the PNRR and the guidelines related to the establishment of the PNRR coordination cabins in all Italian prefectures, which perform the strategic function of monitoring and supporting the implementation of projects at the territorial level.



Pnrr: Meloni, total expenditure rises to over 51 billion

The overall expenditure supported by the PNRR “has risen to over 51 billion euros and 92% of the measures have been regularly activated”. This was stated by the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the meeting of the Control Room on the PNRR at Palazzo Chigi.

Pnrr: Meloni, 122 billion of the 132 expected contracts activated

“To date, the administrations in charge of PNRR interventions have activated 122 billion euros of contracts compared to an initial forecast of 132 billion euros. And from checks by the PNRR Mission Structure, the activation procedures for the remaining 8% of the measures, equal to approximately 10 billion euros, are being finalized”.

Pnrr: Meloni, investments with procedures completed at 111 billion

“The investments for which all the tender procedures have been completed amount to 111 billion euros, or 91% of the measures activated”. These are “very positive data”, the Prime Minister observed, “which tell us two things: we have done a good job, and we must be proud of what we have done, but we must not stop, because the implementation of the PNRR does not allow pauses and we are less than two years away from the final goal of 30 June 2026”.

Pnrr: Meloni, Italy first in EU for objectives achieved

“Today’s Control Room is called to approve the fifth Report on the state of implementation of the PNRR to be transmitted to Parliament. The Report we are examining today concerns the work that the government has carried out in the first six months of 2024, a year that began with the entry into force of the new Plan and with the approval of the European Commission for the technical review. We arrive at today’s meeting with a record that we can all be proud of, because it is the result of great teamwork between the government, the administrations and the implementing bodies: Italy is in first place in Europe for objectives achieved and financial progress of the PNRR”. Meloni then observed: “We are the Member State that has received the largest economic amount so far: 113.5 billion euros, compared to the 194.4 foreseen by the Plan, or 58.4% of the total. We were the first in Europe to request and receive payment of the fifth instalment of 11 billion; we were the first to submit the request for the sixth instalment of 8.5 billion, which we duly reported last June; and we are also well underway with regard to the seventh instalment, which is worth 18 billion and 200 million euros and which was the focus of the work of the Steering Committee on 3 July last”.

Fitto, ‘PNRR extension of political debate, I look to 2026’

“The debate on the extension” of the PNRR deadline “is political and legitimate, but it will be addressed eventually in the European Council between all the Member States and then eventually by the Commission”. This was stated by the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, responding to a question on the considerations of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, who has repeatedly supported the need to review the deadlines. “I, as a minister who follows the PNRR, cannot participate in the debate, I have an expiry date for the Plan and for me that is it – continued Fitto -. The debate is legitimate, it can be carried forward, but we are trying to work to confirm the objectives for 2026”.