Pnrr, change of pace from the government: the latest rumors from Affaritaliani.it

There Pnrr machine still in the sights of the government majority. Another piece of institutional architecture designed to make the Recovery plans it should change its structure very soon: according to Affaritaliani, the executive Melons in fact prepares for eliminate the top management and commission Formez, the in-house association of the Department of Public Administration (Dfp) which deals with training, recruitment and “modernization of the PA”.

The institution has taken on an important role in terms of strengthening the administrations that measure themselves against the challenge of the recovery and resilience plan, also supporting local authorities in the difficult game of grounding investments in the NextGenerationEu. In the muffled rooms of Vidon Palaceseat of the offices of the Minister for Public Administration, who supervises the Formez, since January there has been talk of killing the current president, Alberto Bonisoliformer Minister of Culture in the yellow-green government and then appointed head of the Viale Marx institution during Conte 2.

Although his mandate ends only at the end of 2024in the eyes of the center-right Bonisoli has the “fault” of having been chosen for that seat by the M5s, with the particular interest in this sense of the then political leader Luigi Di Maio, while the owner of Vidoni was Fabiana Dadone.

