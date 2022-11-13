Work, the Meloni plan does not convince Confindustria: “There is no real cut in the tax wedge”

“We have seen positive measures such as the resources allocated to contain the expensive bills, the provision on gas release, the intention, however, to keep the bar straight on public finance. What we believe is lacking is a structural intervention on labor issues “. The president of Confindustria said so Carlo Bonomi commenting on the dl Aid quater on the sidelines of the Small Industry Forum of Confindustria in Mogliano Veneto (Treviso), opening the debate on the economic and labor front.

“The urgencies are what we have been saying for some time: devote all available resources to expensive bills, have a great eye on public finance, of course, and make important interventions on the subject of work, the first of which is the cut to the tax wedge. ”He then continued. “If we want to put money back in the pockets of Italians, especially those with low incomes who suffered during the crisis and are suffering the blows of inflation, we need to cut the bands” he then concluded by adding that “a country that spends over a thousand billion per year of public spending can reconfigure 4/5% of this expenditure, therefore fifty / sixty billion, and have the resources to carry out this intervention ”.

The specter of lower wages eroded by inflation

As Repubblica explains, the great spectrum is that of wages, already low before the return of inflation. “Now weighted into a non-run-up with prices that will soon trigger a recession in consumption and the economy. The issue was raised by trade unions and companies at the table with the government. For now without adequate answers, if not bonuses and very sectorial fringe benefits “.

Urso reassures: “Gradual interventions”

As La Stampa tells us, “alongside Bonomi, on the stage, there is Adolfo Urso, new minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy. Sometimes he collects and sometimes replies, reassuring his interlocutor:” The tax wedge will be cut for two third parties for the worker and a third for the company. And we will gradually raise wages, to encourage work. “For the moment, the ink on the blank page is only the one that traces the measures of the Aid Decree quater. On which Confindustria Already co-protagonists of the first crisis of merit of this initial phase of the government – the “drill case” -, the industrialists take the stage, not skimping on criticism and spending themselves on suggestions with the flavor of precise indications. gas release, such as the resources allocated to contain the expensive bills and, in general, the consideration given so far to public finance “, writes La Stampa.

Projects in serious delay: the 20 billion of the NRP at risk

Meanwhile, the 20 billion of the NRP would be at risk. The Press always writes: “Between now and the end of the year, the government must comply with 55 recovery commitments. It is one of the most complicated semesters on the entire plan. Draghi left half the work on Meloni’s table. There are essentially three obstacles to overcome: the reform of the criminal process, on which the resistance of judges and lawyers hangs, that of local public services (here the resistance is from governors and mayors), the reorganization of the so-called system charges, the heavy taxes that we pay in our bills to subsidize the production of renewables. However, the reorganization wanted by Meloni risks slowing down the work “.

According to La Stampa, “in addition to the reforms to be implemented, to avoid losing the financing of the plan, Italy must demonstrate that it is able to spend the money available, and instead we are seriously behind schedule. Three numbers above all: according to estimates made by Palazzo Chigi in the first months of the plan, to date we should have spent 42 billion euros, then dropped to 33. The most up-to-date tally is 21 billion, half of a year and a half ago “.

Fornero: “Italy risks a demographic winter”

An analysis by Elsa Fornero appeared in La Stampa: “From 2011 to 2020, Italian emigrants doubled, from about 80,000 to about 160,000, mostly young people, often women, coming from the South and the Islands” , writes the former minister. “In the face of this conspicuous haemorrhage, the births, which were still close to 600,000 in 2008, collapsed below 400,000 in 2021, while repatriations remain very low, at a few tens of thousands a year, mostly elderly ( those who do not choose other countries, fiscally advantageous). Sadly, young people who emigrate are often endowed with a medium-high level of education; Italy has “invested” a lot in them, increasing their “human capital”, to then let it be debased for lack of opportunities and prospects, and for the offer, at best, of “jobs”.

According to Fornero, Italy risks a demographic winter. And here is a suggestion to Meloni, again in his article in La Stampa: “From the French, who may not have the right to teach us lessons, we should at least learn that welfare should give young people at least the same attention given to pensions; with interventions on school, effective policies to accompany work, training in skills that are lacking, despite there is demand from businesses; loans and tax relief for entrepreneurial initiatives “.

