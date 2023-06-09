Pnrr, all ministers call Fitto and ask for time and money

Italy on the Pnrr gasps, the umpteenth confirmation comes from the roadmap now almost impossible to respect and so – we read in Repubblica – the deadline was skipped installment calendar. The calendar that ended in the spiral of delays aligns half-year goals in individual installments. It will be rewritten. This is the first time this has happened since the Recovery and Resilience Plan was born. For the government it is the acknowledgment that the pace must slow downcalling into question not only some projects (there are 118 measures that present elements of weakness), but also the goals which, if completed, allow Italy to ask the European Commission the disbursement of funds.



Now the government – continues Repubblica – has decided to take time on the fourth installment. The problems with which the various are dealing ministers interested in the projects are multipleeveryone asks the Lease referent for more time and above all more money to resolve the issues e achieve goalsbut time is running out and Europe wants answers. Salvini writes to Fitto: more money to finance the water pipes they public housing. Change the plan for Railways: from the Pnrr they come out there Rome-Pescara and high speed Palermo-Catania. The total value of the funds to be redeployed rises to 6bn.

