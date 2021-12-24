National recovery and resilience plan, 400 million to female entrepreneurs

Encourage women to enter the business world, supporting their skills and creativity for the start-up of new entrepreneurial activities and the realization of innovative projects, through grants and subsidized loans. This is the objective of the package of measures promoted by the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti which integrated the resources in support of female entrepreneurship with the 400 million euros foreseen by the National recovery and resilience plan. It is – explains the Put – a key intervention by the Ministry of Economic Development which aims to make the facilities structural to encourage the participation of women in the business world, strengthening and redesigning the current incentives to support female entrepreneurs to increase their effectiveness.

Giorgetti: “This intervention is a real driving force for female entrepreneurs”

“I am proud of this important intervention, a real driving force forfemale entrepreneurship“, declares the Minister Giorgetti. And he adds: “The resources allocated, among the various measures and including the Pnrr, are massive and intended to have a substantial impact. There are incentives and support for various sectors to respond to different needs. The objective – underlines the minister – is to enhance the genius, resourcefulness and tenacity of women in the world of industry in its various expressions and this is what we want to achieve with this set of measures studied ad hoc for many areas. It is a much awaited provision that we support with strength and conviction: we will do it by activating all the necessary tools, also through a communication campaign of significant dimensions. The intent is to reach as many realities as possible “, concludes the minister.

The goal is to support at least 2,400 female businesses

In particular, with the decree of Minister Giorgetti of 24 November, also signed by the minister for equal opportunities and the family Elena Bonetti and sent to Court of Auditors for registration, both the new will be strengthened Fund for female entrepreneurship which already has 40 million euros (which became operational last December 14 with the publication in Official Journal of the implementing decree) and a series of measures already launched as New Enterprises at zero rate, which supports the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed businesses, and Smart & Start, which supports start-ups and innovative SMEs.

The goal is to support at least 2,400 female businesses, facilitating the implementation of innovative entrepreneurial projects, even those already established and started; supporting female startups through mentoring, technical-managerial assistance and work-life balance measures; creating a favorable cultural climate that enhances thefemale entrepreneurship through accompanying measures, monitoring and communication campaigns. It is also expected that at least 40% of the financial endowment of the new Fund for female entrepreneurship will be allocated to the financing of projects to be carried out in Regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily. Finally, the “Woman Enterprise Committee“which will be established at Put and will also be made up of 5 female entrepreneurs and managers who will actively participate in monitoring operations on the measures adopted, proposing solutions to any problems that may arise on the issue of female presence in the company and in the economy.