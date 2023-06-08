Gentiloni: “We need a general remodeling proposal as soon as possible”

The disbursement of the third installment of the loans of Pnrr Italian should take place “soon. I think that within this month we will arrive, I imagine, to conclude the last details”.

The European Commissioner for the Economy says so Paul Gentiloni, in connection with SkyTg24. “We are talking – he underlines – of the only lever that a government like the Italian one has, in a time of high debt and very high inflation, to spend and make investments. We are talking about nursery schools, local railways, reforms, the law on competition, which is essential to implement by the end of the year”, concludes Gentiloni.

Dl Pa, Gentiloni: “Accelerating Pnrr is fundamental, but also controls”

“No, this decision is not particularly commented on in Brussels, in positive or negative terms: it is part of a choice by the Italian government and parliament”. Thus the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, in an interview with sky Tg 24 answered the question of whether the EU Commission was concerned about the government’s decision to speed up the implementation processes of the Pnrr by removing part of the controls, i.e. the “concomitant” controls by the Court of Auditors. “For the European Commission, speeding up and staying on schedule is essential – he said -.

At the same time, from our point of view, it is also essential to control the way these investments are made. It must be very clear that we carry out checks on paper, that is, we essentially check that the commitments made by the various governments are kept within the agreed times. This is what the European Commission does: we are not able to control from Brussels, for example, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of all the spending interventions of the 27 countries”.

“We are talking, I imagine, of tens and perhaps hundreds of thousands of ultimate beneficiaries. And if we are dealing with entities or people in conflict of interest, or who have problems from a penal or criminal point of view, it is certainly not Brussels can you control. So the controls on legitimacy, on fraud, on the risks of infiltration are entrusted to the individual countries. This was agreed from the beginning, even with the Italian authorities, and this will be. Brussels cannot be asked to replace the authorities, the judiciary, the supervisory authorities of the various countries in identifying risks of fraud or misuse of these resources. We – he reiterated – check the correspondence between times and objectives”.

