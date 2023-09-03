Gentiloni: “Pnrr? Italy is not doing enough”. But he is moving towards an agreement with the EU with the ok for the Mes and a prudent maneuver

“Does it seem to you that Italy is giving the importance it deserves to the Pnrr? Does it seem to you that the necessary efforts are being made?”. Paolo Gentiloni asks, EU Commissioner for the Economy, in the audience of the National Unity Day, interviewed by the editor of La Repubblica, Maurizio Molinari. The answer is clear: “No, the attention is not up to par. And Italy cannot afford it”. It is an invitation, a “roll up our sleeves”. A blow to the Meloni government.

Even if, from Cernobbio, a lot of optimism had arrived. “We must find an agreement on fiscal rules, on the stability and growth pact by the end of the year. I am satisfied that the governments are working on the basis of the commission’s proposal and I am optimistic, if need be, that it will be possible to reach an agreement by the end of the year” said the European Commissioner for the Economy, meeting the press at sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio “I also trust – he added – in the work that the Spanish presidency will do and is doing”.

According to Gentiloni “a lack of agreement and therefore a return to the previous situation on the one hand would highlight the difficulties of the previous rules. We talked about it for two or three years about the fact that these rules, while certainly having useful, positive elements that need to be confirmed, they have failed to either promote growth or substantially reduce debt, so repurposing them would certainly not be ideal.”

How can agreement be reached? The Press sums it up. “The EU is open to Italy on the separation of investments from the deficit but asks for the ok from the Mes and a prudent budget law”.

