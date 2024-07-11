On 3 July 2024, the measures were put in place at Palazzo Chigi goals foreseen in the seventh installment of the PNRR with funds that concern the car and the school, columns for charging electric cars and more. Here is what emerged.

16,000 new charging points coming soon

New funds have been allocated by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security for the installation of new charging stations for electric cars. funds of the PNRR they will come invested 360 million euros for extra-urban roads and 279 million for city roads, where a total of 1,000 km2 will be built 7,500 new ultra-fast charging stations and approximately 11,000 in cities.

The PNRR has funds to expand the network of charging stations.

The Ministry’s objective is clearly grandiose: to activate at least 21,255 public rapid charging points throughout the country. by December 31, 2025obviously using the funds allocated by the PNRR. This will be very useful to support the ever-increasing number of electric vehicles in circulation, but it is of fundamental importance that this initiative must also be combined with adequate charging rates in order to avoid price increases that are not favorable to electric mobility.

The objectives of the seventh installment of the PNRR

16,000 charging points (columns) for electric vehicles, 480 regional public health facilities, 55,000 merit-based scholarships and 7,200 doctoral scholarships. These are some of the goals places in place in the seventh installment of the PNRRon 3 July 2024, at Palazzo Chigi, regarding the review of the implementation status of the 69 objectives included in the plan of this section, which is equivalent to 18,200 million euros.

The meeting was also attended by the responsible Ministers and Undersecretaries, as well as the Anci, the UPI and the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces. For the 69 goalssignificant investments are planned in the zero-emission transport system, in the agricultural sector and in the strengthening of electricity transmission networks. An idea was subsequently launched, that of building over 16 thousand roadside charging stations for electric vehicles. Public health was also discussed with the activation of 480 Territorial Operations Centers, as well as the assignment of 55 thousand scholarships to deserving but less well-off students and 7,200 doctoral scholarships.

In short, the primary objective of the European Commission is to generate investments and innovations, also in relation to the law on competition, the entry into force of the Consolidated Law on the integration of renewable energy, energy efficiency in buildings where less wealthy families are located, the completion of measures to accelerate payments by the Public Administration, the revision of the rules relating to the universal civil service in order to encourage the participation of the youngest.

To be fair, a note from the Government states what was stated earlier, that is, that the following will be invested:

“In the zero-emission transport system, in the agricultural sector, in the strengthening of electricity transmission networks, with the ‘Tyrrehnian link’ and ‘SA.CO.I.3’ projects, in the installation of over 16,000 roadside charging stations for electric vehicles, in the field of public health, with the activation of 480 Territorial Operations Centers, and in the field of Universities, with the awarding of 55,000 scholarships to deserving less well-off students and 7,200 doctoral scholarships“.

Raffaele Fitto’s great satisfaction

Raffaele Fitto stated that on July 2nd the European Commission accepted the payment of the fifth installment, and that Italy had therefore anticipated the deadlines. Fitto then stated the following:

“Today’s Control Room takes on particular importance also following the presentation of the sixth payment request, equal to 8.5 billion euros, which we sent last Friday, and the approval by the European Commission, yesterday, of the payment of the fifth installment, which certified the achievement of 53 objectives, for an amount equal to 11 billion euros. We were the first in Europe to request payment of the fifth installment and we are the first to also request payment of the sixth, confirming Italy’s primacy in the objectives achieved and in the overall amount received. The Control Room – continues Minister Fitto – the day after the approval of the payment of the fifth installment of the Plan, increased by a further 400 million for the early achievement of two objectives related to the fight against tax evasion, confirms the positive state of progress of reforms and investments of the new PNRR, which will be strategic for the structural economic growth of the Nation. This is another significant step forward towards the complete implementation of the Plan which, in the most delicate phase of implementing the planned measures and the punctual verification of the timetables – concludes the Minister – sees us all engaged in the project of economic and social relaunch of Italy, aimed at structurally reducing the territorial gaps in productivity; a joint effort of all the institutional bodies responsible for the implementation of the PNRR which, I am sure, will allow Italy to be up to the challenges of the coming years“.

