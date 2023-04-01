Gentiloni reopens on the Pnrr: “The EU is flexible”

“There is certainly some margin” on the renegotiation of the terms of the Pnrr, given that “we have already approved the revision of the plans for three countries, Luxembourg, Germany and Finland”, even if “of course, in relation to the economy of these countries, these were plans that are less important than Italy’s plan could be, of Spain, Romania and Portugal, many countries where the plan is very important”. This was stated by the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, during a press conference at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio. “When the amendment proposals arrive from the Italian side, the commission is ready to examine them with the utmost collaboration and flexibility”, underlined the Commissioner.





Currently, he concluded, “we are discussing the disbursement of the request at the end of December and the fact that there is a few weeks of delay on this request is not an exceptional fact, in the sense that I believe it happened for 6-7 countries which, unanimously with the commission, as there are some objectives to be verified in more detailthey agreed to take 1-2 more months”added Gentiloni who concluded: “This is what is happening with the request at the end of December, the next request should arrive by the end of June and the beginning of July”.

