“The interventions of the Bosco dello Sport in Venice and the Franchi stadium in Florence cannot be accounted for at the value of the PNRR resources. In fact, following a further investigation, the Commission services confirmed the ineligibility of both interventions in the scope of the Integrated Urban Plans (IPU) of the respective metropolitan cities”. This was announced by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto.

“The PUIs had been approved by decree of the Minister of the Interior in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance on 22 April 2022. In view of the observations received at the end of March 2023, the government – recalls Fitto – on 4 April convened the mayors of the metropolitan cities of Venice and Florence, in order to acquire every useful element to overcome the criticalities reported. Elements then transmitted to the Commission and the subject of two further technical meetings. Yesterday evening the services of the European Commission, while appreciating the government’s effort , confirmed the ineligibility of the interventions of the Florence Stadium and the Bosco dello Sport in Venice which therefore cannot be accounted for at the value of the Pnrr resources”.

“The Commission then asked the government to adopt the necessary documents to formalize what was communicated, to finalize the positive verification of all the objectives as at 31 December 2022, necessary for the release of the third installment of 19 billion euros. The government in the next few days will verify and activate any necessary action to ensure the timely release of the installment”, assures the minister.