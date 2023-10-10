Pnrr, Fitto warns municipalities: the failure of a single intervention threatens the financing of the Pnrr

The fourth working session of the PNRR Control Room was held in the institutional headquarters of Palazzo Chigi, a crucial meeting chaired by the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto. The agenda of the meeting was centered on the implementation status of the Integrated Urban Planswith the key participation of the Undersecretary for Economy and Finance, Lucia Albano, the Undersecretary of the Interior, Emanuele Prisco, and the Mayors of the Metropolitan Cities.

The focus of the discussion was the analysis of official monitoring data, coming from the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), developed on the basis of the information contained in REGIS and in the ANAC databases. The results revealed a worrying picture characterized by notable critical issues and delays in the awarding of the works scheduled for 30 July 2023.

Minister Fitto firmly underlined that failure to carry out even a single intervention could jeopardize the entire financing intended for this measure, exposing our country to the real risk of suffering significant penalties due to failure to achieve the overall objective.

After a close discussion on the merits of the situation, the Minister strongly urged the Municipalities involved to proceed promptly, within seven days, to update the monitoring data. This step is crucial to allow an accurate and timely assessment in collaboration with the European Commission, in order to outline the next actions to be taken.

The Government has demonstrated its determination to guarantee accountability and transparency to all entities involved in the implementation of this delicate measure. To this end, the preparation of a specific regulatory provision is underway which will clarify the rules of the game. In case of failure to achieve the set objective, the subjects responsible for implementation will be asked to contribute to the payment of the sanctions and to guarantee the financing of interventions deemed inadmissible.

This announcement by the Government is a tangible sign of the commitment made to pursue effectiveness and transparency in the use of funds allocated under the PNRR. It is a strong reminder to all the actors involved to maintain maximum diligence in achieving the objectives set, since it is clear that theFailure to execute projects could have serious financial consequences and jeopardize the realization of our country’s ambitions.

