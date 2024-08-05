There The European Commission today paid Italy the fifth installment of the PNRR amounting to 11 billion euros. The payment follows the positive assessment of the Commission, formally adopted on 2 July, connected to the achievement of 53 goals and objectives of the fifth installment of the Italian PNRR. With the collection of the fifth installment, Italy confirms its position as the EU Member State that has received the largest amount of funding, equal to 113.5 billion euros, corresponding to 58.4% of the total resources of the Plan. Palazzo Chigi announced this in a note.

“Italy is first in Europe in terms of the number of objectives achieved and the total amount received,” says Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “We were the first to request payment of the fifth installment and we are the first to have requested payment of the sixth installment of the Plan. The recent Istat data on GDP, which estimate a growth acquired in the first half of 2024 equal to 0.7%, and the latest data from the Svimez report, which in 2023 highlight the strong acceleration of GDP in Southern Italy, with an increase in new employment equal to 2.6%, are proof of the effective work carried out by the Government and the titular Administrations to achieve the planned objectives and to implement virtuous measures for the structural economic growth of Italy.”

The goals and objectives achieved with the payment of the fifth installment, explains Palazzo Chigi, concern fourteen reforms and twenty-two investments in strategic sectors for the modernization of the Nation, including competition, public procurement, justice, waste and water management, secondary and tertiary education, infrastructure, healthcare, culture, universities and public administration, with the implementation of interventions for the transition to digital.

Fitto: “We will intensify monitoring of the implementation of the Plan”

“In the coming months – announced the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR Raffaele Fitto – together with the assessment activity preparatory to the payment of the sixth installment, the government will intensify monitoring of the implementation of the Plan, in constructive collaboration with the European Commission and with all the titular Administrations, aimed at achieving the objectives of the seventh installment, paying particular attention to the measures included in the last three installments, to the alignment of the ReGiS platform, to the increase in spending and to the procedural and financial progress of the Plan”.