“Thanks to technological and digital innovation we can contribute to making patients’ lives and the effectiveness of the national health system ever better. I am convinced that, for example, the support of artificial intelligence tools can open up new scenarios of care, assistance and support. But in a complex system such as that of public health, the construction of models of comparison between doctors, patients and institutions is fundamental. In this perspective, the methodology presented today enables a process of discussion and comparison of the design choices eligible for Pnrr funds” . Thus Stefano Epifani, president of the Digital Sustainability Foundation, speaking this morning at the presentation event of ‘Pnrr Imid Academy’, the first shared design standard for the candidacy for the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan intended for healthcare, promoted by FB & Associates with Pfizer’s unconditional contribution.

“When we talk about digital sustainability – explains Epifani – we are faced with two priority elements. The first is the ability to use technologies to support sustainability objectives which are indeed environmental, but above all economic and social: the social element must stick to an economic model that respects the environment; reversing the scale risks transforming sustainability into ecologism or environmentalism. Sustainability focuses on a balance, a social and economic model that respects the environment and the health system, i.e. by acting directly on choices that have a profound impact on citizens. We must understand that technologies are levers for designing a complex healthcare system that could no longer stand without digital technology. We are aware that technology is an indispensable ally for the sustainability of the healthcare system , when a model of economic sustainability is implemented, in compliance with sustainability social à of patients and institutions”.

The second element concerns “the implementation of technologies on the basis of sustainability criteria. Technology – recalls Epifani – is a tool of sustainability, but sustainability represents a guiding criterion for technological development. Not everything that is technologically possible to do can be done Sustainability is an element that indicates the direction of technology and is a decisive key to understanding not only what can be done, but also what is appropriate to build, from scratch, a new model which, by exploiting technology, while respecting the citizen, creates an increasingly effective health service”.