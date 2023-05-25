Pnrr, the EU warns. Valdis Dombrovskis: “No extension of deadlines”

“Italy has already received two payments and we are verifying the request of the third tranche. It is important that the implementation continues and that there are no delays”. This was stated in an interview with Corriere della Serais the Vice-President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskistalking about the state of implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) in Italy.

“It is important to engage and make sure that the Pnrr are implemented correctly – continues Dombrovskis – because there is deadline of the end of 2026. And I would say it is very unlikely that this deadline comes extended, because it will require a unanimous decision of the Member States which will involve in most cases, in almost all cases, a parliamentary procedure. So that’s something that would be very difficult. Therefore, our message to Member States is to focus on the implementation of plans and not on some kind of extension of deadlines”.

