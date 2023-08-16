The president of Anci, Antonio Decaro, said he was concerned at the end of the meeting on the PNRR with the interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, in which the others also participated Mayors of Metropolitan Cities.



“We leave the meeting with Minister Piantedosi with a commitment on replacement resources, but also with a question to which we have not received any answer: why were the works of the PUI moved from the PNRR funding? They are projects and works for 2.6 billion euros, which are of the Municipalities and which are over 94% already awarded “.

“The reason for the government’s definancing proposal is not understood – added Decaro – and even today there was no explanation from the minister. We are talking about crucial works for our cities, interventions for the suburbs that will be able to restore difficult social and economic situations: why do we have to put them at risk with an unjustified change of funding source? We also signaled to the minister the serious risk of provoking a citizens’ distrust of the stategiven that uncertainty is created where we mayors have made rigorous commitments with our communities”.

“Minister Piantedosi – concluded the president of ANCI – only reiterated that the works will be carried out and that the government considers them an important objective. We appreciate the statement from a minister whom we respect and take note of, but sadly it remains a generic commitment that does not reassure usalso because our proposal to examine, case by case, which works are possibly at risk of rejection by the European Commission was not accepted”.

The reaction comes through the statements of Senators Filippo Melchiorre and Ignazio Zullo of Fratelli d’Italia: “Decaro continues not to defend the interests of the Municipalities and of Bari, in particular, asking that many interventions remain in the PNRR, while his own Municipality accumulates delays which, without the intervention of the Government, would jeopardize the measure”.

“For the Integrated Urban Plans (PUI), in fact – the two senators underlined – the Metropolitan City against 183.473 million euros of planned interventions, according to what emerges from the Anac databases and the website of the Metropolitan City of Bari, it has published procedures for assigning works for 71.216 million euros (39%) and awarded only 6 million euros of jobs (3%)”.

“The interministerial decree of April 22, 2022 which financed the PUIs – they added – expected the Municipalities to award the works by 30 July 2023. Without the shift of funds proposed by the Government, therefore, the two PUIs of Bari would be at risk of definancing and not by the will of the Government but due to the inertia of the Municipality “.

“It would be useful – concluded Melchiorre and Zullo – rather than arguing uselessly with the Government, thanking it and collaborating to correct previous errors and actually implement all the planned interventions”.

