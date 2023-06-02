Pnrr-Corte dei Conti, the EU warns: “We will monitor the Italian situation”

Sabino Cassesepresident emeritus of the Constitutional Courtduring a meeting at the Turin Economy Festival, launches his assist to the government of Giorgia Meloni about Pnrr and Court of Auditors. “The government did very well to limit the preventive control of the Court of Auditors”, said the jurist who explained that “there are aspects of merit on the controls and of method on the way in which this story took place that prove the government completely right and demonstrate that the large state corporations should rethink the way they act towards the state they represent”. Yesterday, the Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion, South and Pnrr Raffaele Dense in the press conference after the control room he in fact confirmed the “intransigent” position of the government on Pnrr and Court of Auditors.



On the Pnrr Europe also intervened today. A European Commission spokesman responding to a question about the government’s measures on the Court of Auditors said: “We have an agreement with Italy on the need to have an effective system of controls regarding the expenditure of Pnrr funds and it is the responsibility of the Italian authorities that these bodies are able to work”. “The Italian authorities have set up an ad hoc body responsible for controlling the funds of the Pnrr, we will monitor very closely what the draft law of the Court of Auditors provides in this regard”, he added.

