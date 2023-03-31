Pnrr, Giuseppe Conte: M5S will leave no stone unturned. Is available to sit at a table

The legacy of the government “led by Mario Draghicertified by its latest Nadef, is of 13 billion euros of lower expenses of the Pnrr compared to those provided by him in the previous Def. Then came the government of Giorgia Meloni and it is the news that updates us on how things are going: Italy is in a condition of obvious difficulty”. He writes it in an intervention on Corriere della Sera the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte.

“A good half of the initiatives and measures are late and only 6% of the funds have been spent, as certified by the Court of Auditors – he explains -. The prospect, confirmed by Minister Fitto’s statements, is that some projects cannot be implemented within the established deadline”. However, faced with “the possibility of losing Pnrr funds, even an intransigent opposition force such as the 5 Star Movement cannot stand by and watch”, he underlines.

Pnrr, Conte to Meloni: however, let’s set two preconditions…

Here “Italy’s credibility is at stake. If we fail on the Pnrr, not only Giorgia Meloni fails, the whole of Italy fails and the possibility of its definitive relaunch. Missing this opportunity means missing out on a widespread revolution in terms of greater investments in health care, schools, infrastructures, in everything that can make us face a demanding ecological and digital transition, in the name of greater social inclusion”. For these reasons “The M5S will leave no stone unturned. It is available to sit down at a table and roll up its sleeves to make its contribution in the common interest, to remedy the delays collected in recent months and the mistakes made so far. We must all do it, even those who, like us, are linearly in opposition”. To Giorgia Meloni, “however, we set two preconditions. The first is a major transparency operation, absolutely necessary to identify what is not working and where action needs to be taken. The second is listening to the proposals of the M5S and of other political forces, including those of the opposition, who want to offer their contribution”. The Pnrr “is not a flag around which to be reduced to being a fan – the former prime minister reiterates – those 209 billion have only one flag, that of Italy”.

