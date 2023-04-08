Our Pnrr is made up of 235.6 billion euros, of which 191.5 attributable to the Recovery Fund, 30.6 to a supplementary fund and the other 13.5 billion to React-eu. Of these 235.6 billion, 52.6 will be invested for “existing projects”, or already planned, while the remaining 183 will go to finance “new projects”. This is what the Cgia of Mestre underlines. Therefore, in 2026, GDP growth, the year in which the action of the Plan will end, should be 3.6 percentage points higher than in the scenario that would occur without the effect of additional investments.

A forecast, the latter, which is prefigured in the optimal scenario, ie that investments are spent efficiently, that monetary conditions are favorable and that there are no negative repercussions on the sovereign risk premium. Conditions that, of course, no one can confirm to us that they will occur. If, compared to what has been reported, the general picture were less optimistic, our Pnrr hypothesizes 2 other scenarios: an average one with GDP growth of 2.7 per cent and a low one with an increase of 1.8 per cent.

Analyzing only the optimal scenario, the CGIA Research Office reports that compared to 183 billion of investments, in 2026 we will have a structural increase in GDP of around 70 billion, resulting in a GDP multiplier of 1.2.

“A result that is not particularly exciting, if one takes into account that, according to a study by the Bank of Italy, the construction of public works can have important repercussions on the economic growth of a country – comments the Cgia – if the multiplier of public investment it is between 1 and 2. It is true that the 1.2 percent envisaged by the Draghi government in the Pnrr would fall within the range indicated by the Bank of Italy, but it is equally true that we will achieve this objective only if everything goes according to the right direction; something that many observers doubt, given the chronic inefficiency that characterizes a large part of our Public Administration, the amount of bureaucracy that grips the country, the historic inability, as we said above, to spend all European funds”.

“It should also be remembered that Italy does not arouse high reliability in terms of macroeconomic forecasts. The data of the European Fiscal Board (independent advisory body of the European Commission) are merciless: between 2013 and 2019 we are the country that “wrong” more. Another reason to doubt that we will be able to achieve GDP growth of 3.6 percent and, consequently, have a multiplier of 1.2″, concludes the note.