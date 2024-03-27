“As of 31 December 2023, the European deadlines on the Pnrr have all been respected. However, once the 'grounding' of the Health Mission has been carried out, compliance with the subsequent deadlines will be conditioned above all by the critical issues of implementation of Ministerial Decree 77 in the 21 regional health services, linked both to the key figures of healthcare personnel involved in the reorganization of territorial assistance, and to the enormous regional differences, which risk being amplified by differentiated autonomy”. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the '40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of Medical Scientific Societies – Towards the States General Fism', taking place in Rome today and tomorrow.

First of all, there is “the very serious shortage of nursing staff: the latest data relating to 2021 – recalls Cartabellotta – document a number of nurses in Italy equal to 6.2 per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to the OECD average of 9.9, with significant differences between regions, which mainly penalize those in the Centre-South”. A “shortage” which “conflicts with the needs estimated by Agenas to implement Ministerial Decree 77”, underlines President Gimbe, i.e. “a range from 19,450 to 26,850 family nurses. Secondly”, Cartabellotta highlights “the limbo in which they remain the methods of involvement of family doctors in community homes. Finally, all the regional differences: home care for the over 65s, the performance and organizational models of community care, the initial endowment of community homes and community hospitals, the implementation of the electronic health record”. Finally, “the ability to collect new services from citizens is also receding due to the downward remodulation and the 18-month postponement of the deadline for renewing large equipment”.