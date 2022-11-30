“Surely the Pnrr is a unique opportunity to create a real digital infrastructure that is shared by all healthcare players, from general practitioners to all the specialists who treat patients, but it is also interesting as Igibd secretary (Italian group for the study of inflammatory bowel disease). I believe that all this could be used, as there are already examples in the world. An infrastructure of this type with artificial intelligence systems could feed a registry. As a scientific society we have a table at the ministry, but there is no disease register and this would be an opportunity”. This was stated by Flavio Caprioli, associate professor of the Department of Medical-Surgical Pathophysiology and Transplantation of the University of Milan and Igibd general secretary, speaking in Rome at the presentation of ‘Pnrr Imid Academy’, the first shared design standard for the candidacy for funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for healthcare, promoted by FB & Associati with the non-conditioning contribution of Pfizer.

“On telemedicine – adds Fabrizio Conti, full professor of Rheumatology at the Sapienza University of Rome – from 11 March onwards we found ourselves self-taught to follow thousands of patients for 3 months in this way, developing a new way, a new way of visit the patient. We set up the new remote rheumatology semiotics. It was a unique moment for doctors and patients. We all put our experiences” into the Academy project, “because implementation will be fundamental. Telemedicine, in fact , allows you to reach the unreachable”.