Pnrr, Bonomi: “Now we are following the Biden model to recover”

The government Melons on the Pnrr the minister responsible for the Raffaele dossier surrendered Dense was categorical: “Unbridgeable delayswe will have to give up many projects”. The president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi explains what went wrong on the Recovery: “I remember how the Pnrr: to Villa Pamphili in June 2020 – explains Bonomi to Corriere della Sera -. There I had a confrontation with Giuseppe With you (then premier, ed) because we imagined a Floor that he concentrated on strengthen The potential Of growth of the country. Instead, we were faced with a series of rain interventions. Then Mario’s government arrived Dragons, Certain. But she had forty days to redo the plan, there was no time to change a lot. And I remember an essential part of the whole project were the reformsyet we are not addressing them: to have a passport they still need nine months“.

Bonomi explains how he would intervene to change things. “You can imagine – continues the number one of Confindustria al Corriere – a Industry 5.0 type systembased on tax credits, in which the final contracting authority is private industry. The one who invests. It would be an industrial policy with people at the centre, from green to digital to work and training. It is the model applied by Joe Biden with the Inflation Reduction Act”. Sul Procurement Code Bonomi expresses some doubts: “There are gods big risks. On the one hand, many entities can decide to assign contracts only to large companies in order not to expose themselves to disputes, but in this way we end up penalize the small and medium. On the other, the doors to decisions are opened discretionary of the parties and by whom rewards The friends some friends”.

