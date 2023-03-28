I’m 24 jobsjob opportunities for highly specialized profilesreserved for people with a degree or doctorate to be hired as technologists and researchers. Area Science Park thus opened two calls for tenders for new ones full-time positions



And

determined in the biotechnological field, new materials and data analysis financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the National Research Programme.

The public research body – supervised by the Mur – explains that there are 10 positions for the position of researcher-researcher and 14 positions for the profile of third-level technologist. The recruitment will be part of three projects: Pnrr – [email protected], Pnrr – Nffa-di and Pnr fair-by-design. Area Science Park clarifies that the deadlines for submitting applications are set for next April 13 for the call for researchers and April 17 for technologists.

The ‘Pathogen Readiness Platform for Ceric-eric Upgrade’ [email protected] project aims to enhance the Ceric-eric Research Infrastructure with cutting-edge instrumental equipment for the study and characterization of pathogens. The project will implement a geographically distributed and scientifically integrated digital ecosystem capable of offering academic, industrial and public health users skills and tools to study emerging human, animal and plant pathogens.

The Nffa-Di project, the organization explains, is the evolutionary development of the Nff infrastructure focused on the study of innovative materials. It will integrate nano-fabrication laboratories for the controlled growth of materials on the atomic scale, with laboratories for the structural characterization of nano-objects and nano-structured materials (Cnr-Iom, Elettra, Fermi).

Finally, Area Scianece Park indicates that the ‘Fair-by-design’ project provides for the development of data and metadata acquisition methodologies, such as to minimize the effort required of researchers and technologists to make their scientific production fully shareable and usable and their industrial datasets.