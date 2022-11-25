Pnrr, Il Colle worried: “An appointment that Italy cannot avoid”

The delays on the Pnrr and on the financial one worry Sergio Mattarella. The Head of State had launched a clear message in recent days: “The Pnrr is an appointment that Italy cannot avoid”. Yesterday evening, the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettisent the budget planning document to Brussels, a synthesis in English of the maneuver where it is not necessary go into detail expenses and coverage. The premise signed by the Minister of the Treasury explains well why Meloni would have gladly waited for the handover of the helm by Dragons: “We are going through a phase of severe difficulty at an economic and social level, and of great uncertainty“. The accounts do not add up, and the news of these hours confirms it. Once approved by the Council of Ministers, the text of the Financial it should be deposited in Parliament: at best it will arrive on Monday morning. The reason for the further delay is in some rumors: Giorgetti and the Treasury technicians have not yet managed to give coverage to all and 35 billion necessary to overcome the winter and the increase in energy costs.

The other problem – continues the press – concerns the Pnrr. Two days ago, at the opening of the annual meeting of mayors, Sergio Mattarella he had concluded the speech with a passage declassified among those due: “The Pnrr it’s a appointment that Italy Not can evade“. Today Meloni, in front of the same audience, slavishly quoted him. That sentence hides the strong concern of the Quirinal for meeting deadlines and collecting the next installment from twenty billion. In her speech to the mayors (yesterday) the prime minister left a trace of what the decree will try to resolve: “In the transition between the allocation and use of resources emerge strict rulesfragmented and complex. They serve certain standardssimple, stable“.

