Pnrr contracts: the majority awarded without tender

“The discussion with the Commission is progressing well, in a positive and constructive manner”. This was underlined by the Minister for Relations with the European Union, Raffaele Fitto, who spoke at the Congress of Chartered Accountants. “The Pnrr is not a plan of the Meloni government – ​​said Fitto – it is a plan of Italy”. Fitto recalled how “we started a very serious phase of discussion with the Commission on the third instalment, which had 55 objectives to achieve, and with 55 objectives the real issues affect all sectors. On this we opened a discussion with the Commission on which we found common ground. We moved a goal to the fourth installment, cashed in the third installment and the goal to the fourth installment on which we asked for 11 changes. We are in the assessment phase and aim to obtain payment of the fourth installment by December 2023 and we must reach the objectives of the 5th installment by the end of the year”.

In the meantime, however, Il Fatto Quotidiano gives an account of numbers that emerge from the database of the anti-corruption authority Anac. “A large part of the Pnrr and Complementary Plan contracts (another 30 billion) announced so far have gone through direct assignments to companiesthat is, without tender and with little or no competition (and therefore also transparency)”, writes Il Fatto.

According to the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio, “94% of Pnrr/Pnc service contracts passed through direct assignments, a method which instead involved one contract in two of works. To clarify, of the 153,253 procedures financed, 127,336 concern direct assignments. It means that overall 83% of all contracts have been or will be awarded to companies trusted by public administrations, without competition on price and/or requirements and without even the need to compare two or more quotes”.

“In service contracts, there are 75,873 fiduciary assignments (out of a total of 81 thousand), i.e. 93.8%. Very high percentages also in supplies, where trust assignments are 89% (35,207 out of 39,487 total procedures). In jobs, as mentioned, the share is 49.4%. This means that one construction site in two is entrusted without any competitive comparison”, writes Il Fatto Quotidiano.

