“The PNRR offers a crucial perspective of innovation to rethink a system of care, which must be increasingly lowered into the territories and close to the elderly, supporting families and promoting all actors where everyone has different tasks and responsibilities. With this in mind, the construction of networks of territorial services that connect in an integrated way the health and social sectors, the institutional and the third sector, family circles and informal volunteering will be the hub of innovation: the goal to to strive for in order not to miss an unrepeatable opportunity for Italy and Europe “. With these words, Ciro Intino, director of the Alberto Sordi Foundationopened the conference “The care of the elderly in the test of the pandemic. A network of networks: Alliance for the elderly”, Organized by the Foundation itself and sponsored by the Department of Social Policies and Health of Roma Capitale and by the Italian Association of Foundations and Philanthropic Entities (Assifero).

The event – reports a note – was attended by numerous realities active in the third sector and, in particular, in the world of the elderly, whose positions have found continuity in the declarations of Antonio Mazzarotto of the Lazio Region Social Inclusion Directoratewho affirmed: “after the dramatic experience of the pandemic, it is fundamental to activate a continuous dialogue between government institutions and territorial realities to discuss how to make the system of services for the elderly as efficient as possible. The keywords must increasingly be proximity and community. The closeness between families and institutions is increasingly central “.

The study was presented at the Roman conference ‘The care of the frail elderly in the test of the pandemic ‘, led by Riccardo Prandini, Full Professor in Sociology of Cultural and Communicative Processes and by Elena Macchioni, both from Alma Mater University of Bologna – Department of Political and Social Sciences. A document from which emerges the need on the part of the various organizations to “network in order to continue the reflection started and find effective ways to initiate a dialogue – necessary for real change – with local and national institutions”.