Recovery Plan at risk, the warning from the president of Ance Musmeci

The Recovery Plan back to discuss. The recovery plan and resilience launched by Brussels to restart the economies of all of Europe in the post-pandemic continues to not run as it should. There are still several missing objectives, two thirds of the projects are stalled and there is a lack of specialized workers for the operational grounding of the design.

To take a snapshot of the situation is the general manager of Ance, Massimiliano Musmeciwhich in the Senate hearing on the Dl Pnrr puts in line the weak links and the points still to be clarified on the European recovery plan.

READ ALSO: Dear materials, the construction sector is on its knees

“In the dl 36/2022 for the implementation of the Pnrr there is a lack of measures that intervene on one of the main obstacles to meeting the deadlines set by the European plan: the lack of executive projects. Two thirds of the interventions proposed and / or financed with the Pnrr is still at the preliminary planning stage “, revealed Musmeci citing a recent survey conducted by Ance among local administrations, with the aim of understanding the state of the planning of the investments financed with the Pnrr.

But not only. There is still a strong shortage of technical personnel and projects ready for tender, without which it is difficult to ensure compliance with the deadlines set by the Pnrr. “There is a lack of measures capable of intervening on one of the main obstacles to meeting the deadlines set by the European Plan, namely the lack of executive projects”, said Musmeci, citing a recent survey conducted by Ance among local authorities, according to which “about two third parties of the candidate interventions and / or financed with the Pnrr it is still at the preliminary design stage “.

READ ALSO: Dear materials, Riva: “Implement dynamic contractual rebalancing”

In view of this, it is necessary “favor the designby providing more dedicated resources, and by supporting the institutions more in the management of the initiatives financed with the NRP in all the implementation phases starting from the planning stage “.

With respect to the provisions of decree which may affect the realization of investments of interest in the construction sector, “among the measures to strengthen administrative capacity, we note those relating to the recruitment of personnel for the Ministry of the Interior”. The rule “appears to be positive in its objective, given that the ministry has to manage an important portion of the resources destined for construction, about 12 billion. However, the hiring of only 20 staff and the foreseen resources, equal to just over 4 million euros, appear insufficient, considering both the number of projects foreseen, 60,000, and the bodies involved, 8,000 municipalities, with which the Ministry will have to deal with in the management of the loans “.

The builders ofReeds they also asked for one more plans effective publicity of the contracts of the NRP in cases where the contracting authority decides to make use of the exceptions to the code (granted by law decree n.77 / 2021), under penalty of “serious damage to the market”.

“The absence, in fact, of full publicity of the procedures,” he explained Musmecimakes it very difficult, if not impossible, to participate in temporary business clusters, that is, a key tool for the growth of SMEs “.” To ensure instead the effective possibility of expressing their interest in participation by companies, he said, the publication of the notices of the start of negotiated procedures should always take place before the actual call for tender “.

