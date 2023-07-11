Pnrr, control room on the fourth installment. The risk of slipping to 2024. Schlein: “Meloni should come and report on the delays”

Trigger the alarm again on Pnrr. There fourth installment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan from 16 billion risks slipping to 2024. For this everyone the 24 government ministers, the five undersecretaries to the Prime Minister and the representatives of the local authorities were urgently summoned for a control room at Palazzo Chigi at 1.30pm.



The goal is to understand how to carry forward the European negotiations on the fourth tranche. The agenda of the government meeting, according to what he writes Republichas two points: the first is “Revision of the IV installment of the Pnrr”; while the second “Miscellaneous and possible”.

In addition to Fitto, they will sit at the table other ministers of the Meloni government, the undersecretaries stationed at Palazzo Chigi Alfredo Mantovano, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, Alberto Barachini, Alessio Butti and Alessandro Morelli. But also Massimiliano Fedriga, the president of the Conference of Regions, Antonio Decaro representing the Municipalities and Michele De Pascale, president of the Union of Provinces.

Pnrr, Schlein: “Meloni comes to Parliament and explains the delays”

