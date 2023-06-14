SABABA SECURITY WILL OPEN A TEST LABORATORY IN TURIN AS PART OF THE TECHNOLOGICAL SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM IN SUPPORT OF THE NATIONAL ASSESSMENT AND CERTIFICATION CENTER ESTABLISHED BY ACN

Sababa Security SpA, an Italian operator in the cyber security sector that provides an integrated and customized offer of managed products and services to protect the various IT and OT environments from cyber threats, has been selected by the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) for benefit from funds to set up a Test Laboratory (LAP) in which to carry out technological assessment and scrutiny of the security of electronic devices and applications used for the provision of critical services by Subjects falling within the National Cyber ​​Security Perimeter (PSNC). This project, which falls under the PNRR, will lead to the creation by Sababa Security of a Test Laboratory in Turin and will be part of the network of technological scrutiny laboratories in support of the National Evaluation and Certification Center (CVCN) established at the ACN . Workstations appropriately configured according to the required requirements will be installed within the LAP, in which it will be possible to carry out the analysis activities. The laboratory will employ a pool of professionals: technical figures dedicated to specialist activities and figures who will cover Roles of Responsibility and who will be identified within the Sababa Security Organization.

Subsequently, the technical staff of the LAP will be accredited as V-LAP, i.e. Assessor-LAP. The personnel who will be identified among those who have experience gained in areas of specialized activities such as Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test, will be the subject of a specific training course aimed at obtaining the V-LAP qualification. Sababa Security professionals have been recognized as having consolidated experience in the field of OT – Operational Technologies – and ICS – Industrial Control System systems – systems connected to company networks and responsible for the operation of industrial production in critical infrastructures. The establishment of LAPs aims to raise the security level of the infrastructure supply chain on which the provision of essential state services depends and is guaranteed by software analysis, data collection, monitoring and supervision, field trials (such as example penetration testing), investigations and diagnoses for the forensic and IT&T (Information Technology and Telecommunications) sectors.

“We are very happy to be part of this project because it means that ACN recognizes our expertise in research and analysis applied to a context of national importance such as critical infrastructure. The accreditation phases required strong teamwork and synergy of the finance team, the compentence centers and the innovation lab which further strengthened the team spirit and focus on the objectives that have always characterized us. Our project provides for the disbursement of funds for a total of 200,000 euros, synergistic with the investments that the company has made in this direction and which makes us part of a national plan that will include the development of a top-level LAP , developed with the most advanced operating processes and in which we will be able to further train and update the skills of our personnel”, commented Alessio Aceti, CEO of Sababa Security. “Being awarded this loan is further confirmation of how Made In Italy our group is and makes us proud to be able to do our part, albeit small, to contribute to the country’s national security”. continued Alessio Aceti, CEO of Sababa Security.