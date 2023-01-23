Pnrr, Minister Fitto: “The target will absolutely not be achieved”

Italy risks losing the billions of Recovery funds. The possibility is concrete given i delays that they are accumulating Regions And ministries. I’m over 70 billion to spend this year. Lots of money, between Pnrr and old European structural funds about to expire. The central of expense are engulfed. The Municipalities – we read in La Repubblica – are complaining shortages of officials specialized in tenders and reports. There is the dear materials which devalues ​​the contracts. A situation, certainly inherited, but that worries the government Melons about to report to Parliament the state of the art on the Pnrr: the semi-annual report. The prospects are not good. She made it clear Raffaele Fitto at the end of December. The super minister who has the keys in hand of the Pnrr, but also of EU and southern funds, said he was sure that the target of 20.5 billion in Pnrr spending by 2022 (set by the Draghi government) “it will absolutely not be achieved“. The unspent will drag on into 2023, when – according to the Nadef, the basic document of Italian economic policy – there are another 40.9 billion to spend and 46.5 in 2024.

Between this year and the next, Italy – continues Repubblica – must use in fact the a half of all resources of the Pnrr (191.5 billion). In addition to 40 billion of the Pnrr, as mentioned, there are 29.9 billion EU funds of 2014-2020 still not spent, to be “invoiced” by 31 December of 2023 (the acronyms are called ERDF and ESF and are used for businesses and for employment). In all, there were 64.9 billion in funds for Italy out of the total 460 billion in the EU. 82% of these funds is already “engaged”, as they say in the jargon: combined with concrete projects of the regions or ministries. But with the Pnrr you really risk the short circuitshopping congestion. And there is no way (too late) to reprogram these fundswhose ownership is almost entirely of the Local societies.

