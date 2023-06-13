“Investing more resources than the Pnrr in health”. This is the opinion of 58% of the interviewees who thus answered the question “in which sectors would it be more strategic to invest the funds of the Pnrr” of the research ‘Citizens and the relationship with digital healthcare’, presented today in Rome by the Fondazione Italia Digitale and Lean Healthcare Award. After the health sector, 34% of respondents chose the education and research sector.

The event was an opportunity for discussion with institutions, companies and healthcare companies on the impact of digital technology in the healthcare sector. “The digital opportunities will also bring services that are not today closer together – explained Francesco Di Costanzo, president of the Fondazione Italia Digitale – and in this sense artificial intelligence, the metaverse and the development of enabling technologies will make more and more progress like 5G”.