Pnrr, 4.6 billion destined for kindergartens at risk

The realization of the plans of the Pnrr on nursery schools and infant schools is late and there is “the risk” that this “jeopardizes the intermediate European objective for the awarding of works, to be achieved by the second quarter of 2023”. This is what emerges from Resolution no. 20/2022 that the Board of Concomitant Control of the Court of Auditors approved the progress of the PNRR intervention relating to the “Plan for nursery schools and kindergartens and early childhood education and care services”.

The Pnrr resources intended for the strengthening of nursery schools and kindergartens, recalls the accounting judiciary, amount to 4.6 billion eurosof which 700 million for existing projects (financed with national funds), 2.4 billion for the construction of new nursery schools, 600 million for infant schools and 900 million for management expenses.

On the intervention, which has the objective of creating 264,480 new public places in Italian kindergartens by the second half of 2025the Court “ascertained the non-compliance with the national intermediate objective (milestone) relating to the selection of interventions to be eligible for funding (expired on 31 March 2022), highlighting the risk that the accumulated delay jeopardizes the European intermediate objective for the award of works, to be achieved by the second quarter of 2023″.





The accounting judiciary has mentioned management expenses among the causes of the inadequate response of local authorities to the public notice for the increase of places in kindergartens, recommending to the ministry of education “a rationalisation, as well as the unified management of the funds, to be transferred to the local authorities themselves, intended for educational services for children under the age of three, correlating the expenses to be incurred with the new places provided for by the Floor“.





Lastly, the Court invited the ministry “to quickly complete the related investigation and to sign the concession agreements with the local beneficiary bodies, in an overall acceleration process to protect the investmentboth for its implications on the better scholastic results of children receiving pre-school education, and for the increase in female participation in the labor market, with a reduction of the current territorial and gender“.



