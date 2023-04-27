Pnrr, race against time not to lose funds: kindergarten drama

Italy is late on Pnrrthe admission made a few months ago by Minister Raffaele Fitto “mathematically impossible complete some projects” clearly brought out the problem, and even if yesterday Fitto himself tried to reassure everyone in Parliament: “We will not give up not even for one euro those funds“, the real situation worries. A concrete example above all is that relating to kindergartens. Italy – we read in La Stampa – will not be able to create 264,000 new jobs for children in childcare facilities by 30 June of this year. There are municipalities in line with the roadmap and others in strong delaytherefore the executive is negotiating with Europe to move the target to June 2026 without losing any money. “We are not putting daycare at risk, we are working to save this goal which worth 4.6 billion of funding”, underlines Minister Fitto.

