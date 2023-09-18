Pnrr, there is a lack of workers on construction sites and raw materials cost three times as much. That’s why everything is at a standstill

The government Melons is looking for resources to finance the maneuver. But finding those funds is not at all easy, the coffers are empty and the prime minister risks not being able to keep many of the promises made during the election campaign. Among the main causes of these difficulties are: two issues that travel parallelThe Super bonus and the Pnrr. Collateral damage, a “highly pernicious” effect to use the words of Minister Giorgetti: the works on residential construction financed by 110%, and even more so today that the construction sites – we read in the Corriere della Sera – have pressing deadlines, are doing competition and causing a crisis public works of the Pnrr, but also the reconstruction in the areas affected by earthquakes in past years. A displacement effect.

There are fewer and fewer companies willing to do the workdespite the extraordinary demand, labor has become very difficult to find, fewer and fewer companies are participating in the notices and tenders deserted, which the Minister of Economy talks about more and more often, are growing at a very high rate. According to the national database of public contracts of Anac, the anti-corruption authority that monitors the correctness of contracts, in the last year the number of tenders that were abandoned rose to 1,274, or which were not awarded due to irregular or inconsistent offers. Seven hundred in the last five months alone, for a total value of 1 billion and 503 million euros.

I am almost 900 million euros of public works which – continues Il Corriere – have not found companies willing to carry them out, not even at the new prices, increased by around 20%, not even with negotiated procedures or direct assignments. “In great works the there is no 110% competitionthe businesses are different, but it’s still there a serious manpower problem on construction sites” explains a senior manager of the FS group. “Almost piracy. Teams of piece workers who they disappear from one day to the next to carry out other works”, he adds. In some tenders, he explains, today two or three companies participate, when previously there were twenty. And consequently the auction discounts are very limited, if not non-existent”. Between 2019 and 2022, with 110%, there were 20 thousand new construction companies created, with 237 thousand new stable jobs. In 2023, however, according to Unioncamere data, 7 thousand companies in the sector have already died.

