Pnrr, the investigation by the Court of Auditors. Funds at risk?

There Court of Auditors has targeted i projects of the Pnrrthe ongoing investigation concerns a huge number of files, they could be well over 120i.e. an average of 30 a yearthose that up to now present anomalies. These files will be looked after and refer to the four-year period 2022-2025. This is what is highlighted in the 2023 edition of the Programme, approved with Resolution 7 of 2023/G – relating to the activities of the Central section Of check on management, which confirms, for the next few years, the attention of the Court of Auditors towards the measures of National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) and related Complementary National Plan (pnc).

A reinforced attention – the accounting judges point out – also by virtue of the analyses which will be conducted by College of the concurrent control and which will flow into the annual report on the Pnrr sent to Parliament by the United Sections, which is responsible for the coordination of the control activities headed by the central and territorial sections of the Court. Digitization, ecological transition, social inclusion, health, education and research, innovation, sport and infrastructure are the areas related to the Pnrr on which the attention of the accounting magistrates will be directed, in addition to the ordinary analyzes on the activities of the central administrations in the matter of payment incentive electronics, support for sport, fight against educational poverty, financial administration reform, “patent box” e Dubai Expo 2020.

Subscribe to the newsletter

