Agrivoltaic, rules for accessing funds are arriving

The new directives for accessing incentives from 1.1 billion, coming from the Pnrr, for agrivoltaic systems they will be decided by February 29th. As reported by Corriere della Serathe decree of the Ministry of the Environment, in force since February 14, aims to create systems, integrated in the areas with modules elevated from the ground, which must guarantee a total power of at least 1.04 GW and a production of at least 1,300 Gigawatt hours per year by 2026.

However, costs could be significantly higher, up to 60% more compared to traditional installations, making access to incentives favorable mainly for larger and more stable companies. For example, while traditional systems have a average cost of around €750/kW, for agrivoltaic ones with arable crops it reaches around €1,200/kW, and for those with permanent crops around €950/kW. This represents an increase of 60% for systems with arable crops and 25% for those with permanent crops compared to traditional systems.

But the price issue is not the only crux of the matter because the debate goes beyond: from the landscape dimension to risk for Italian agriculture. While some embrace the idea with enthusiasm, others have fears. In Sicily, for example, the excessive presence of photovoltaic systems has raised concerns about the impoverishment of the territory and the loss of agricultural land. Coldiretti Sicily has expressed concern about the excessive proliferation of solar panels, calling the region the “Island of mirrors”, and calling for a curb on speculation that is transforming the landscape.

On the other side, there are those who see an opportunity in agrivoltaics, including many farmers who are considering selling or leasing their land as a way to increase profitability. Confagricoltura Bologna welcomed the ministerial decree, underlining: “The conformation of Bologna's agricultural land and the structure of many agricultural companies are well suited to innovative agrivoltaic installations – said Guglielmo Garagnani, president of Confagricoltura Bologna. The decree published a few days ago released by the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security is a great opportunity for agricultural entrepreneurs in our area, who can make an important contribution to decarbonisation, but also protect their crops by improving the profitability of their agricultural businesses.”

The Minister of the Environment, Pichetto Fratin, defined the decree on agrivoltaics as part of a great challenge to harmonize agricultural excellence with sustainable energy solutions. The envisaged benefit includes a non-repayable contribution of up to 40% of eligible costs, financed with Pnrr resources, and a tariff incentive applied to electricity production for 20 years. Access requirements include continuity of agricultural activity and monitoring of the underlying agricultural activity to evaluate various aspects, such as microclimate, water saving and resilience to climate change. The measure is seen as a driving force for innovation in the agricultural sector and to achieve the objectives set for 2030 by the Energy and Climate Plan, promoting environmental sustainability and the economy of the agricultural companies involved.