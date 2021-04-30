The case of the COVID-19 party of Yahaira Plasencia continues to give something to talk about. This time, the Inspectorate of the National Police of Peru opened a disciplinary process to the troops who carried out the intervention of the house in Cieneguilla.

The reason for the investigation is that the names of the salsa singer Yahaira Plasencia and the reality boys Facundo González, Ximena Peralta and Diego Zurek do not appear in the police report, despite the fact that they were all inside the residence and were part of the party .

The group of young people from This is War were not consigned as intervened, so they were never taken to the police station and a fine of S / 394 was not imposed on them.

However, the interpreter herself admitted, through social networks, that she was at Cieneguilla’s house after a video was released in which she appears hidden inside the trunk of a car to avoid police intervention.

According to the documents obtained by La República, Percy Reyes, the PNP colonel who was in charge of the operation , denies having knowledge of the presence of Yahaira Plasencia at the COVID-19 party.

“I only knew it was a social gathering in a house,” reads the reply he gave to the Province. The Women in Command program reported that there are eight police officers who are being part of the investigation.

Yahaira Plasencia

Space Magaly TV, the firm showed images of when the reality boys left the residence, they boarded a vehicle that belonged to a former PNP Major and former Interior Ministry worker.

The car used by Yahaira Plasencia to hide

The program Magaly TV, the firm, in its edition of Tuesday, April 27, revealed that the car used by the sauce boat to hide in the trunk belongs to Daniel Francisco Molina López, an official linked to the Ministry of the Interior of Peru.

“In that BMW she goes (Yahaira Plasencia) in the trunk and the others enter the car, ”explained Magaly Medina with reference to the reality boys Pancho Rodríguez, Facundo González and Ximena Peralta.

Who is the Interior Ministry official who helped Yahaira Plasencia?

Continuing with the coverage of the case involving the sauce boat and the party organized in Cieneguilla, the Magaly TV program, the firm issued a report on who Daniel Francisco Molina López is, the owner of the car that ‘La patrona’ used to take refuge.

According to the journalistic investigation, there is a retired major from the PNP, who works as a lawyer for Jorge Plasencia, the sauce boat’s brother.

He specializes in cases related to organized crime, money laundering and corruption of officials.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

